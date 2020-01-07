Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Cricket-'Purist' Tendulkar against four-day tests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 14:15 IST
INTERVIEW-Cricket-'Purist' Tendulkar against four-day tests

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar told Reuters he is firmly opposed to shortening test matches to four days from five and has warned against straying too far from the game's roots in the quest to attract a younger audience.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's world governing body, is set to discuss the idea of reducing all test matches by a day to free up a crowded international calendar. The future of the longest format has been the subject of debate since the rise of Twenty20 leagues over the last decade coincided with dwindling crowds at test matches outside cricket hotbeds Australia and England.

However, Tendulkar told Reuters there were other ways of making test matches more attractive and halting the drift toward the shorter formats. "I feel a purist will always enjoy a five-day match, because that is where you find the challenges," he said.

"We should not be looking at test cricket as a longer format of a limited-overs match." Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 and remains the leading scorer in the format with 15,921 runs and a record 51 hundreds.

He said that while the game continues to evolve it would be a mistake to focus on the latest trends at the expense of tests. "From test cricket, one-day cricket started, which people enjoyed, and from there T20 came and next the 100-ball will come," he added.

"A number of new things are being produced for the newer generation. But while you are learning new things you cannot forget your roots. "As a purist, it is important test cricket stays the way it is."

Four-day matches were given the green light by the ICC in 2017 when South Africa hosted Zimbabwe, and England have since played one against Ireland. With an increasing number of tests finishing before the fifth day, administrators are keen to free up space in the schedule for more lucrative shorter-form matches.

Tendulkar said they should instead focus on producing better playing surfaces to make tests more appealing. "What is the heart of test cricket? I think the heart of test cricket is to provide a good pitch where there is enough for the bowlers throughout the match," he said.

"The ICC should look to provide exciting wickets for spectators to come and watch. You need to provide surfaces where the bowlers are testing batters also. "There are two formats -- ODIs and T20s -- where the bowlers are being tested, so you've got to have one format where the batters are being tested.

"That's why it's called test cricket -- it has to test everyone. "If you provide good pitches which have something for the bowlers, test cricket will find more eyeballs."

SUFFER SPINNERS Tendulkar, the only cricketer to score 100 centuries across all formats, fears cutting tests by a day would produce more draws and would be detrimental to spin-bowlers, who tend to thrive on deteriorating wickets towards the backend of tests.

"I feel spinners look forward to day four and five when there is wear and tear on a scuffed-up surface," he said. "It's like taking day one out of a test match for fast bowlers. On day five there are a number of things which happen in test cricket. You are completely taking them away.

"Teams which have got spinners, for sure, will suffer. Subcontinental teams rely on spinners. "Like how you play on a green top on day one against seamers, you should be able to play spin bowling also on scuffed-up tracks," he said.

"That is also part of cricket." Improving the competitiveness of teams outside the top five nations of India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and England would also make test cricket a more attractive product.

"Everyone is focusing on quantity, five days to four days ... we need to focus more on quality," he said. "With all due respect there are certain teams which are not challenging the leading five teams. The ICC should be concerned about more teams playing test cricket and being competitive.

"But that competitiveness is missing completely. So, one needs to focus on how could we lift that standard and how we could get them back in test cricket at a level where they are competitive." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney and Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

JNU violence: ABVP, NSUI members clash in Guj, over 10 injured

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and its rival National Students Union of India clashed here on Tuesday during a protest against the JNU violence, leaving over 10 people injured. The incident took place during the protest ...

UPDATE 2-British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and protests from activists who say she did not get a fair tr...

Aaditya Thackeray condemns 'Free Kashmir' poster

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday condemned displaying of Free Kashmir poster during a protest in Mumbai against Jawaharlal Nehru University violence and said, If it was freeing Kashmir from India then its wrong. Apart from that...

Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurates International Kite Festival 2020

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday inaugurated International Kite Festival 2020 here. As a part of the official celebration of Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti, Ahmedabad has been hosting the International Kite Festival since 1989.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020