Adrien Rabiot confirms he will stay with Juventus
Juventus' Adrien Rabiot has put all rumours to rest, confirming that he will stay with the club.
Juventus' Adrien Rabiot has put all rumours to rest, confirming that he will stay with the club. "Yes, I will stay with Juventus for sure. There is no problem," Goal.com quoted Rabiot as saying.
Rabiot joined the Italian club on July 1 last year on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The France international is optimistic about 2020 and wants to help Juventus by exploiting his full potential.
"I'm looking to adapt to a new league, a new environment, and a new coach. I hope 2020 will be better for me and be able to help Juventus by exploiting my full potential," he said. Juventus secured a massive 4-0 win over Cagliari on Monday in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick in the match. (ANI)
