Marlins sign OF Dickerson to two-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 20:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Marlins)

The Miami Marlins signed free-agent outfielder Corey Dickerson to a two-year contract through the 2021 season on Tuesday. The team did not announce the value of the deal, but previous reports pegged it at $17.5 million for the two years.

Dickerson, 30, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .304 with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs in 78 games and added 42 extra-base hits. An eighth-round draft pick of Colorado in 2010, Dickerson played for the Rockies (2013-15) and Tampa Bay Rays (2016-17) before moving on to the Pirates in 2018.

He was named to the American League All-Star team in 2017 and won a Gold Glove Award in 2018. In 776 career games, Dickerson has a .286 career average with 115 homers, 370 RBIs and a .832 OPS.

