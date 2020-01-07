Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Inspired Stokes seals dramatic England victory

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 21:11 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Inspired Stokes seals dramatic England victory
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Ben Stokes took the last three wickets as England subdued a stubborn South Africa to win a thrilling second test by 189 runs late on day five on Tuesday, their first victory at Newlands since 1957. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen had frustrated England for 44 overs before Stokes provided late drama to finish the match with 8.2 overs to spare and level the four-match series.

The win will be especially pleasing for England for the way they stuck to their task on a flat fifth-day wicket, with Stokes's superb burst earning the all-rounder figures of 3-35. "A great day's play and a great test match," England seamer Stuart Broad told Sky Sports. "We had to work incredibly hard, we knew we were going to have to do that.

"It was incredible discipline from South Africa throughout the day but we kept saying one bit of magic. "We set some funky fields. One breakthrough and we could apply some pressure. You need a lot of character and skill to chase 10 wickets. We are proud of taking our chances."

Chasing a test record 438 to win, South Africa looked relatively comfortable as they reached 237 for five with 26 overs remaining in the match. For the second time in the innings, however, a key man gave his wicket away. De Kock (50) attempted to pull a dragged down delivery from part-time leg spinner Joe Denly and succeeded only in picking out Zak Crawley at mid-wicket.

It was an unnecessary stroke that opened the door for England and when Broad removed the obdurate Van der Dussen (17 from 140 balls), it was well and truly ajar. Stokes accounted for Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje in successive balls, both caught at slip, and sealed the victory in front of an ecstatic Barmy Army when Vernon Philander was caught fending a lifting delivery to Ollie Pope.

South Africa had given themselves a chance with some stern resistance, not least from debutant opener Pieter Malan who lasted 288 balls for his 84. But England looked on course for victory at lunch after grabbing the key wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (19), who will be disappointed with his shot selection as he tried to take on spinner Dom Bess with a powerful sweep and picked out Denly at square leg.

"The boys fought very hard. They bowled really well and congrats to them," De Kock said. "Obviously we tried to push them as far as we can. Unfortunately we fell just short. I was disappointed because we had a good partnership going and I smoked one straight to a fielder."

South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by 107 runs. The third match in the four-test series starts in Port Elizabeth on Jan. 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ivanka Trump faces backlash as keynote speaker at tech conference

Ivanka Trump, daughter, and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump are facing a backlash for her lack of tech qualifications from industry officials ahead of her speech at a big annual technology industry show in Las Vegas on Tuesday.Ivanka...

UPDATE 9-Puerto Rico declares emergency after strongest earthquake in 102 years

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 that was the most powerful to strike the Caribbean island in 102 years...

Saudi vice defence minister meets UK defence minister discuss challenges in Mideast - tweet

Saudi Vice Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Tuesday he had met Britains defense minister Ben Wallace for talks on fighting terrorism and regional issues.We discussed the strategic partnership between our two friendly cou...

Shrek 5 will be a reboot and not a sequel, Know why movie creators are taking time

Shrek 5 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated animated movies. Its release date has not been announced but that doesnt mean DreamWorks has dropped the plan of making the fifth installment of the Shrek franchise. Read the texts below to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020