AS Roma extends Aleksandar Kolarov's contract

Italian club AS Roma on Tuesday announced that Aleksandar Kolarov will now remain with the club till June 30, 2021.

  • Rome
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 22:14 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 22:14 IST
AS Roma (Image: AS Roma Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Italian club AS Roma on Tuesday announced that Aleksandar Kolarov will now remain with the club till June 30, 2021. The 34-year-old player has scored 17 goals in 113 appearances for the club.

The Serbian International praised the club and said that it is a great deal to remain with the club. "I want to thank the club for this contract extension. It means a great deal to me," the club's official website quoted Kolarov as saying.

Aleksandar said that he wants to contribute to the club's success. "Even now I see it as another starting point: I intend to keep on improving and developing in order to contribute to the growth of this club," he said.

Aleksandar Kolarov in the past had represented Manchester City and in 2017 he was transferred to AS Roma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

