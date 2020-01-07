Soccer-Duffy to step down as president of National Women's Soccer League

Amanda Duffy will step down as president of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) next month and take on a leadership role with the Orlando Pride, the league said on Tuesday. Duffy joined the U.S.-based league in 2017 as the managing director of operations, became managing director in 2018 and last January was named president of the nine-team league.

During her tenure, the NWSL secured two expansion teams, set record-breaking attendance numbers, signed long-term partnership agreements, and increased player compensation. "It has been an honour and a privilege to be a part of the growth and development of the NWSL," Duffy said in a statement.

"The league has made significant strides over the last three years and I look forward to its continued development as the global destination for our world class athletes and passionate fans." Duffy will take up the role of executive vice president at Orlando Pride, where she will head all operations related to the club and report directly to the team's chief executive officer.

The NWSL said Duffy will officially step down as president on Feb. 15 and a commissioner will be named upon completion of the ongoing search process. "We thank Amanda for all of her efforts on behalf of the NWSL over the past three years and are pleased that she will continue to play an important part in the league in her new role with the Orlando Pride," said NWSL Executive Committee Chair and North Carolina Courage Owner Steve Malik.

"We will continue to build upon Amanda's work of elevating the league's footprint – competitively and commercially – as the league cements its position as the global leader in women's soccer."

