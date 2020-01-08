Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eyeing T20 World Cup, Kohli hints at Prasidh Krishna as 'surprise package'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 00:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 00:36 IST
Eyeing T20 World Cup, Kohli hints at Prasidh Krishna as 'surprise package'

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday hinted that Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, who turns out for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, could be a "surprise package" going into the T20 World Cup. On a day when his lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned from a long injury layoff, Kohli spoke about the options at his disposal as India geared up for the mega event, to be held in Australia later this year.

"I think there'll be one player who will be a surprise package. Prasidh Krishna is someone who has bowled really well in domestic cricket," Kohli said after India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20 International here. Given that the skipper has mentioned his name, the 23-year-old could be part of the team for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

For the uninitiated, besides his exploits at the domestic circuit, Krishna showed composure while bowling the Super Over in a high-stakes IPL game against Delhi Capitals last year. Kohli was delighted with the result at the Holkar Stadium, and the manner in which it was achieved.

"This was a clinical performance, and that's how we want to build on each series. We have ticked a few more boxes this time. Brilliant from Navdeep (Saini)." The young Saini picked two wickets during an impressive outing.

"He has done well in ODI cricket, and he's bowling well in T20s, with experienced guys like Jasprit, Bhuvi and Shardul. It's a really good sign for the team. About Bumrah's comeback, he said, "He was really keen to bowl again, and his pace was up again. We have to choose who will be our best skills.

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga said they felly short by at least 25 runs of what would have been a competitive total to defend. "I thought we were lacking by about 25 runs. We were looking at 160 or so. The bowlers did a good job of sticking to their job."

Man of the Match Saini said, "I was back in the T20 team after such a long time, that's why I felt quite confident and eager." PTI AH AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

France deploys 160 soldiers in Iraq amid tensions over Soleimani's killing: Defence Minister

Amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, France has stepped up its security in Iraq to ensure safety of its troops deployed in the region. French Defence Minister Florence Parly in a series of tweets said that France wil...

UPDATE 1-Trump says will obey international law on targeting cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made to Iran days earlier.Trump on Saturday said the United States has targeted 5...

UPDATE 2-Boeing now recommends 737 MAX simulator training for pilots before flight resumption

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it was recommending that airline pilots undergo simulator training before they resume flying the 737 MAX, a shift from its previous position that pilots only needed computer-based training on new software following...

UPDATE 1-Senate Republicans back plan to set up Trump impeachment trial rules

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, dealing a blow to Democrats efforts to call new witnesses against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020