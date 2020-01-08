Reports: White Sox sign Cishek to one-year deal
The Chicago White Sox's offseason haul continued Tuesday when they signed right-handed reliever Steve Cishek to a one-year, $6 million deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The deal for the 33-year-old veteran also includes a $750,000 buyout and a $6.75 million option for 2021.
Cishek delivered a 2.95 ERA for the Chicago Cubs in 2019 over 70 appearances and had a 2.55 ERA with the club over the last two years. Over 10 seasons with the Florida/Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Cubs, Cishek was 32-37 with a 2.69 ERA and 132 saves over 556 innings. He had a career-best 39 saves in 2014 with the Marlins.
He is expected to be used in a late-inning set-up role in front of closer Alex Colome, who could be due as much as $9.5 million in arbitration. The White Sox have been busy since the 2019 season ended. They re-signed first baseman Jose Abreu and catcher James McCann, while also adding catcher Yasmani Grandal via free agency. Chicago also reached deals with left-handers Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez, while trading for outfielder Nomar Mazara.
--Field Level Media
