Sports News Roundup: Panthers land coach for $60 million; Predators name Hynes as head coach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golden Rhule: Panthers land coach for $60 million

Matt Rhule will be head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2020. The Panthers announced Rhule agreed to a deal that is reportedly worth up to $70 million.

Predators name Hynes as head coach

John Hynes went just over one month without an NHL coaching gig, a run that ended when he was named to the Nashville Predators top spot on Tuesday. Hynes takes over for Peter Laviolette, who was fired Monday. Hynes was dismissed by the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 3 after the team got off to a 9-13-4 start.

Reports: Giants name Judge as head coach

After missing out on Matt Rhule as their new head coach, the New York Giants acted quickly Tuesday, naming New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge to the position, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Judge interviewed for the job on Monday. He will replace Pat Shurmur, who was fired by the Giants on Dec. 30 after two seasons and a 9-23 record.

NBA roundup: Spurs hand Bucks worst loss of season

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, and Patty Mills had 21 off the bench as the San Antonio Spurs routed the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 126-104 on Monday night to snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs led by 10 points after three quarters and ran their advantage to 16 points early in the final period. Milwaukee closed to within 100-89 with 8:12 to play but never made a serious run down the stretch.

Notebook: Red Sox accused of stealing signs in 2018

The Boston Red Sox stole signs via video from opposing pitchers and catchers during the 2018 regular season, multiple members of the club told The Athletic for a story published Tuesday. Three people who were part of the team that year told The Athletic that the signs were stolen by players who went to the video replay room to figure them out and then sent the information to the dugout. Someone on the bench then shared the signs with baserunners, who used body movements to let the batter know what pitch was coming.

NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs' 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night. McDavid's goal put the game away at 11:26 of the third. He entered the zone one-on-one with defenseman Morgan Rielly looking as if he intended to pass, then sharply juked left, scooted by Rielly and finished in the top left corner.

NBA: Australian players commit $750,000 to bushfire relief efforts

A group of nine Australian players from the National Basketball Association has committed $750,000 towards the relief and recovery efforts amid devastating bushfires in their home country, the league said on Tuesday. Ben Simmons, Aron Baynes, Jonah Bolden, Ryan Broekhoff, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Joe Ingles, Thon Maker, and Patty Mills make up the group that partnered with the NBA and players' association to support organizations across Australia to aid relief efforts and long-term rebuilding projects.

Australian Open matches to be confined to indoor courts if conditions turn hazardous

Action at the Australian Open will be confined to the three stadiums with retractable roofs and eight indoor courts if conditions become hazardous due to the bushfire crisis, organizers of the Grand Slam event said on Tuesday. Huge bushfires in New South Wales and Victoria have burnt through more than 25.5 million acres of land, killed 25 people and left thousands homeless.

Serena breezes into second round in Auckland

Top seed Serena Williams kick-started her Auckland Classic singles campaign with an easy 6-3 6-2 victory over Italian qualifier, Camila Giorgi, on Tuesday. Playing her first singles match since losing last year's U.S. Open final to Bianca Andreescu, the 38-year-old Williams fired eight aces and was hardly troubled by Giorgi.

Cowboys make McCarthy's hiring official

The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy on Wednesday as the ninth head coach in team history. Reports circulated Monday that McCarthy would take over for Jason Garrett, whose contract was not renewed, but the Cowboys waited until Tuesday to make it official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.