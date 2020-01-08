Left Menu
Rose scores 24, leads Pistons past Cavs

  • Cleveland
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 08:21 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:18 IST
Rose scores 24, leads Pistons past Cavs
Derrick Rose capped a 24-point performance by making the go-ahead shot with 26 seconds remaining as the visiting Detroit Pistons posted a 115-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Detroit's Andre Drummond recorded 23 points and 20 rebounds, including 11 and 10, respectively, in the first quarter.

Tony Snell made four 3-pointers to highlight his 18-point performance for the Pistons, who overcame a 15-point deficit to post just their third win in 12 games heading into Thursday's rematch in Detroit. The Pistons announced earlier Tuesday that forward Blake Griffin was out indefinitely after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The six-time All-Star has scored 15.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, well under his career marks of 21.7 points and 8.8 boards with the Los Angeles Clippers and Pistons.

Cleveland's Kevin Love collected 30 points and nine rebounds on Tuesday, hours after he labeled his recent behavior as "childish." Love was referencing his outburst on the bench in a loss to Toronto last week and for showing up his teammates and coaches during a setback to Oklahoma City on Saturday. Collin Sexton had 20 points, and Cedi Osman scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for the Cavaliers, who have dropped five in a row.

Detroit scored 21 of the first 31 points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 105 before Osman and Love each drained a 3-pointer to push Cleveland's lead to six. Rose's layup ignited a 9-2 run, capped by his floating jumper from the elbow with 26 seconds to play that gave the Pistons a 114-113 advantage. Drummond blocked rookie Darius Garland's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to preserve the advantage, and Sexton was unable to making a floating jumper. Drummond made a foul shot to cap the scoring.

Snell and Rose each drained a 3-pointer, and rookie Sekou Doumbouya made a layup to trim Detroit's deficit to 67-62 just 1:13 into the third quarter. Love kept the Pistons at bay, sinking a trio of 3-pointers and a jumper during the final 3:17 of the quarter to build Cleveland's lead to 95-84.

