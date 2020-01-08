Left Menu
Anthony, Lillard rally Trail Blazers to 101-99 win over Toronto

  • Toronto
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 09:16 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:15 IST
Carmelo Anthony made a tiebreaking shot with 4.1 seconds remaining, and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers rallied to defeat the Toronto Raptors, 101-99, on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard, who tied the game for Portland on a 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds to play, had 20 points -- 18 in the second half -- and nine assists. Anthony finished with a game-high 28 points.

After the Raptors failed to score, the Trail Blazers took possession with 13.6 seconds to play and set up Anthony's shot from the top of the key. Kyle Lowry, who missed the final shot of the game, had 24 points and 10 assists for Toronto.

Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 16 rebounds for Portland. Anfernee Simons had 12 points, and CJ McCollum added 10 points. Serge Ibaka added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors.

Chris Boucher added 12 points and nine rebounds for Toronto. Oshae Brissett also scored 12 points. Portland's Kent Bazemore, who was ejected after being given a double technical foul late in the third quarter, had seven points.

The Raptors were without Fred VanVleet (hamstring), who joined Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) on the sidelines. The Raptors, who led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, took a nine-point lead into the fourth.

Portland cut the lead to five with 9:56 left before Boucher scored the next seven points. Anthony's 3-pointer cut the lead to three, and Lillard tied the game at 99 on his 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds remaining. The Raptors led 24-15 after the first quarter. The lead reached 13 early in the second quarter on Boucher's two free throws.

Portland trimmed the lead to five with 4:58 left in the first half on consecutive 3-pointers by Bazemore and Anthony. The Raptors went ahead by 14 before settling for a 56-46 halftime lead. The Trail Blazers scored the first four points of the third quarter, but the Raptors went on a 10-2 surge, capped by Ibaka's dunk to lead by 14.

Lillard's 3-pointer with 3:38 to play in the third cut the lead to eight. Toronto led 78-69 after three quarters.

