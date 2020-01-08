Left Menu
Development News Edition

Understanding different cultures most important in international coaching: Arthur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 10:36 IST
Understanding different cultures most important in international coaching: Arthur

Veteran coach Mickey Arthur has stressed on the importance of understanding "team culture" as a foreigner and building the side around it, something he could not understand with Australia but is in the process of doing so with Sri Lanka, his fourth international coaching assignment. The 51-year-old started his journey as an international coach with native South Africa, taking the Proteas to the number one spot in Tests during his tenure from 2005 to 2010. It was under him that South Africa won their maiden Test series in Australia.

His next assignment with Australia from 2010 to 2013 did not end on a pleasant note as he was sacked in the wake of "homework gate" scandal during the 2013 tour of India. Arthur then guided Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy title and it was under him they flourished as a T20 unit. "I love experiencing different cultures. South Africa was different to Australia and Australia was totally different to Pakistan. And Pakistan is different to Sri lanka in so many ways. That is one of the challenges of coaching, that's what makes it so special," said Arthur following Sri Lanka's seven-wicket loss to India here on Tuesday.

However, PCB did not renew his contract following the 2019 World Cup, where Pakistan narrowly missed out on a semi-final berth. Arthur was appointed Sri Lanka coach last month on a two-year contract. Having gained rich experience in international coaching, Arthur says he has learnt his lessons.

"Getting in and building a team that is representative of that culture, and that is the most important thing, that the culture comes first. That is probably something I got wrong with Australia. "As long as you've got good players, selfless players, players that play and are committed to a cause. As long as you've got those guys, you can achieve great things. And I think in the Sri Lankan dressing room, we have got those players."

Arthur has taken over a team that has been struggling ever since the likes of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara retired. He acknowledged it being a massive challenge. "I told the boys in the dressing room that we have got to go to the 2020 World Cup (T20), qualify… We first have to qualify to get into the main draw and that is the reality of where we are at," he said, referring to Sri Lanka's seventh rank.

"The exciting thing for me though is that there is a very young core group of players and they are very skilled. But we need to coach game plans, match awareness, "Pakistan was a team that was ranked No.9 in T20 cricket and we got Pakistan to win 11 series in a row -- we did not play India -- and got ourselves to No 1 in the world. There were good values because we used the sum of our parts. And that is kind of what I see with Sri Lanka.

"It is going to be a challenge, we've got eight months to that 2020 World Cup, I am thinking even one World Cup further than that -- I am thinking (about) coming back here in 2021 when the guys would be a real finished article, but it is going to take a lot of work." Another side which has been struggling since the retirement of senior players is South Africa. However, Arthur sees them bouncing back under the new management comprising the likes of Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher.

"...those with whom I was intricately involved with during my time in coaching -- Jacques Kallis Charl Langaveldt, Paul Harris -- it is good to see them back and I certainly think they are going to make a massive difference to South African cricket," he said. Asked whether the quotas for coloured players is affecting South Africa cricket, Arthur said it can't be used as an excuse anymore.

"It was something that had to happen. We can't keep using that as an excuse because players that are playing now, are playing on merit. You can look at the Rugby World Cup winning team, every player starts playing. "(Kagiso) Rabada and those guys are playing because they are the best players. I think South African cricket is past that now."

Commenting on Sri Lanka's batting performance against India in the second T20, the South African said the visiting team has a long way to go. "...we have got some serious work to do in terms of game-plan, match awareness and playing the big moments. I think we had 49 dot balls tonight, which is too many, as the best teams in the world (would) have 25 dot balls.

"There is too many big shots without the ability to keep rotating the strike. If you cut those 49 (dot balls) by 24 then you have got another 24 to score off, and with strike rotation you put the bowlers off a little bit. "You (may) get a bad ball, an extra boundary, and suddenly we are up to 170. And with that you can challenge the likes of a very good Indian team," he explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi extends support to Bharat Bandh, slams Modi govt policies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in support of the strike by central trade unions and slammed the Modi government, saying its anti-people and anti-labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment in the country. He a...

Former Serbia striker Kovacevic shot at in Athens

Glyfada Greece Jan 8 AFP Former Serbia striker Darko Kovacevic was shot at on Tuesday evening outside his home in the Athens suburb of Glyfada, the Athens News Agency reported. According to the report the 46-year-old former Serbia and Monte...

Goa: Another tiger carcass found in Mahadayi forest

In the second such incident in the three days since January 5, the carcass of a tiger was found in the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa on Tuesday, a senior Forest official said on Wednesday. Four persons from Golavali village in Sattari...

UPDATE 4-Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashes in Iran, all 170 aboard killed - Iranian state TV

A Ukrainian airliner carrying at least 170 passengers crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehrans Imam Khomeini airport, and all aboard were killed, Irans state television said.The Boeing 737 belonging ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020