Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jackets take down Ducks with second-period surge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:20 IST
Blue Jackets take down Ducks with second-period surge
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nathan Gerbe and Zach Werenski scored goals 1 minute, 12 seconds apart at the end of the second period and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 4-3 victory Tuesday over the Anaheim Ducks. Werenski added an empty-net goal with 1:33 remaining and Eric Robinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won on consecutive nights in Southern California after defeating the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Columbus has won both games since their 12-game points streak ended Saturday.

Goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves for Columbus, which led after two periods for just the 12th time in 44 games this season. Ondrej Kase had two goals and Ryan Getzlaf scored another for the Ducks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games. Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller made 23 saves in just this fourth start since Dec. 6.

Getzlaf scored his 11th goal of the season just 3:06 into the game when he won a faceoff in the Blue Jackets zone, and tipped a shot by Michael Del Zotto past Merzlikins. Robinson tied the score 1-1 on his fifth of the season, converting on a wrist shot from the left circle. The Ducks took a 2-1 lead just 24 seconds into the second period on a goal from Kase. Gerbe tied it at 18:37 of the second period when he crashed the goal and converted off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois, for his third of the season.

Werenski also delivered off a Dubois pass for a 3-2 lead with the Blue Jackets on the power play that was assessed when the Ducks unsuccessfully challenged that Gerbe was offside before his goal. Werenski's two goals gave him 15 on the season, moving him into the lead among NHL defensemen. He has seven goals in his last five games.

Kase's second goal, his fifth on the season, came with 43.4 seconds remaining. Anaheim left wing Rickard Rakell played 17:32 after missing the last six contests with a wrist injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Iran will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating its tensions with US: Iranian Envoy

Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with the US after the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy here said on Wednesday. His comments come hours after Iran launche...

Banks, financial institutions affected by strike in Tripura

The strike called by trade unions evoked a mixed response in BJP-ruled Tripura where banks and offices of financial institutions remained shut in most places on Wednesday, even as train services and vehicles operated as usual. Shops and ma...

Day after clash, 25 members of ABVP and NSUI booked;no arrests

At least 25 members of the ABVP and NSUI were booked by the Ahmedabad police on Wednesday on the charges of rioting and assault, a day after a clash between the two student unions left four activists from both the sides injured. The NSUI h...

Bruins score early, late to crush Predators

David Pastrnak scored his NHL-leading 32nd goal of the season and goaltender Tuukka Rask made 33 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated host Nashville 6-2 Tuesday night, spoiling the debut of Predators coach John Hynes. Hynes, who started the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020