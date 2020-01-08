Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Root, Du Plessis back five-day tests after Newlands thriller

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:54 IST
Cricket-Root, Du Plessis back five-day tests after Newlands thriller
Image Credit: Twitter @root66

England captain Joe Root and his South African counterpart Faf du Plessis have both backed five-day tests, despite their cricket boards advocating for four-day games to be played in the future.

England beat South Africa by 189 runs in the second test at Newlands on Tuesday to level the four-match series at 1-1 after the hosts lasted almost 138 overs in their second innings, but could not see out eight more that would have earned them a draw. The match went into the last hour of the fifth day, providing drama aplenty in Cape Town after both sides had toiled hard in search of their desired results.

"I like five-day test cricket. I'll leave at that, otherwise I'll get in trouble," Root told reporters in the wake of the thrilling Newlands win. Du Plessis was more forthcoming on a day in which Cricket South Africa sent out a statement in which they officially backed the plan four-day tests.

"I am a fan of test cricket going five days," he said. "The great draws of the game always go to five days. "I'm not speaking about the other stuff that comes to four-day cricket. I understand there is a lot of money being burned on five-day cricket because a lot of games are not going to the fifth day.

"There will always be an opinion on both sides, but I am still a purist of the game and have been part of some great draws that went five days. "There would definitely not have been a result in four days on the wicket we have just played on now."

The International Cricket Council is set to discuss the idea of making tests four-day games to ease a crammed international calendar and reduce player workload. England have said they will support the idea after 2023, Australia are to give serious consideration to the plan, while South Africa have already made up their minds.

"Cricket South Africa's official policy to support four-day Test match cricket," CSA said in a statement on Tuesday. The powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to offer an opinion, but India captain Virat Kohli said he was totally against the plan.

"I am not a fan," Kohli told reporters. "I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day tests, I mean where do you end? "Then you will speak of test cricket disappearing. I don't endorse that at all."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

ICC names match officials for U19 Cricket World Cup

The International Cricket Council ICC on Wednesday announced the names of match officials for the U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. New Zealands Wayne Knights and Ravindra Wimala...

Iran will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating its tensions with US: Iranian Envoy

Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with the US after the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy here said on Wednesday. His comments come hours after Iran launche...

Banks, financial institutions affected by strike in Tripura

The strike called by trade unions evoked a mixed response in BJP-ruled Tripura where banks and offices of financial institutions remained shut in most places on Wednesday, even as train services and vehicles operated as usual. Shops and ma...

Day after clash, 25 members of ABVP and NSUI booked;no arrests

At least 25 members of the ABVP and NSUI were booked by the Ahmedabad police on Wednesday on the charges of rioting and assault, a day after a clash between the two student unions left four activists from both the sides injured. The NSUI h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020