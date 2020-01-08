Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruins score early, late to crush Predators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 12:39 IST
Bruins score early, late to crush Predators
Image Credit: Wikipedia

David Pastrnak scored his NHL-leading 32nd goal of the season and goaltender Tuukka Rask made 33 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated host Nashville 6-2 Tuesday night, spoiling the debut of Predators coach John Hynes. Hynes, who started the season behind the New Jersey Devils' bench before being dismissed Dec. 3, was named coach earlier in the day after the Predators fired coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday.

Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci, and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins, who won for the first time in their past four games (1-1-2). Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored power-play goals for the Predators, who are 1-4-1 in their past six games. Goalie Pekka Rinne stopped 30 of 35 shots.

The Predators were 2 for 7 on the power play, but couldn't capitalize on a two-man advantage late in the third period. The Bruins, meanwhile, scored four goals, including two in the final minute. Pastrnak opened the scoring at 1:36 of the first period, taking a pass from Charlie McAvoy in his own zone and skating all the way up the right-wing into the Predators' end before firing a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that snuck between Rinne and the near post. It extended Pastrnak's point streak to 11 games (six goals, 10 assists).

The score remained 1-0 until Heinen scored at 8:21 off the second of Matt Grzelcyk's two assists. Forsberg pulled Nashville within 2-1 with a power-play goal at 10:54 of the second. Defenseman Roman Josi got the secondary assist, extending his point streak to 11 games (seven goals, 12 assists).

Bergeron scored on the power play at 17:42, taking a pass from Jake DeBrusk behind the net, to give Boston a 3-1 lead going into the third. Wagner scored at 2:51 of the third to make it 4-1, but Granlund scored his goal with a man advantage at 18:06 of the third, pulling the Predators within 4-2.

Krejci and Coyle scored in the final minute to ice the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

European shares dip as Iran missile strike stokes military escalation fears

European shares dropped on Wednesday as an Iranian missile strike on U.S. forces in Iraq saw investors fleeing risk assets amid rampant fears of a military escalation in the Middle East.The recent strike raises the question of retaliation b...

France has no plan to withdraw soldiers from Iraq - government source

France is not planning to withdraw its 160 soldiers deployed in Iraq following Iranian missile strikes targeting U.S.-led forces, a French government source told Reuters on Wednesday. A French army spokesman previously said there had been n...

Tennis-Nadal made to sweat by Nishioka, Djokovic has it easy

World number one Rafael Nadal won a battle of attrition against fellow left-hander Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-64 6-4 to seal Spains spot in the final eight of the inaugural ATP Cup in Perth on Wednesday. Meanwhile, his long-time rival, w...

Top-seeded 49ers brace for Vikings' upset bid

The sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings go for a second straight upset Saturday afternoon when they visit the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC semifinals in Santa Clara, Calif. The Vikings earned a trip west after venturing south for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020