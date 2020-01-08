Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Muguruza powers her way into Shenzhen quarters, Wang advances

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 14:36 IST
Tennis-Muguruza powers her way into Shenzhen quarters, Wang advances
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Garbine Muguruza won consecutive matches for the first time since last year's French Open when she beat American Shelby Rogers 6-1 7-6(2) to advance to the quarter-finals of the Shenzhen Open on Wednesday. The sixth-seeded Spaniard, a two-times Grand Slam winner, fired 10 aces and won 80% of her first serve points to advance in an hour and 23 minutes.

"I think she started to play better and the match was more equal," Muguruza said. "I was happy that at the end of the tiebreak, it was 50-50, and that I could win the match. "Every match is very important and it's great to start the year here and get as many matches as possible. Every tournament is a challenge and I'm happy to keep playing."

Muguruza will face Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas who beat Russia's Anna Blinkova 6-1 6-7(9) 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 45 minutes. Blinkova had upset top seed Belinda Bencic on Tuesday and despite breaking Diyas five times, she dropped serve nine times herself and made 11 double faults which proved decisive.

Fifth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia got the better of China's Peng Shuai, a former finalist, with a 7-6(7) 6-1 victory. The home fans did have reason to cheer, however, when fourth seed Wang Qiang overcame Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, recording a 6-4 0-6 7-6(5) victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Avenging general's killing, Iran strikes at U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump weighs response

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, raising the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern of a wider war in the Middle...

Bird flu hits swans in China's Xinjiang region - ministry

Chinas agriculture ministry said an H5N6 avian flu virus outbreak has been detected in swans in the western region of Xinjiang.Fifteen out of a group of 150 swans had died from the virus and another 15 were ill in the waterfront of a park a...

EU calls Iran rocket attacks 'escalation'

The EUs diplomatic chief on Wednesday condemned Irans rocket attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops, urging an end to the spiral of violence as Europe tries to defuse the growing crisis. Tehran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Ira...

Olympics-St Moritz lake iced up but balmy weather shortens Alpine run

St Moritz prides itself as the birthplace of modern winter sports but the Swiss city has been hit by warm weather and had to wait until days before the Lausanne 2020 winter Youth Olympics to confirm its lake is iced up and ready for speed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020