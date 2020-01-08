Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli retains top spot; Rahane, Pujara slip in ICC Test rankings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 14:48 IST
Kohli retains top spot; Rahane, Pujara slip in ICC Test rankings
India skipper Virat Kohli Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli retained his top spot among batsmen while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane slipped in the latest ICC Test rankings issued on Wednesday. With 928 points, Kohli is way ahead of second-placed Australian maestro Steve Smith (911), the ICC said in a statement.

Pujara was placed sixth, down one rung, with 791 points, while Rahane occupied the ninth spot after slipping a couple of positions with 759 points. In bowling, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, returning from an injury layoff, remained static at sixth position with 794 points, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (772 points) and seamer Mohammed Shami (771) were ninth and 10th respectively.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne grabbed a career-best third place. The 25-year-old moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 in the final Test against New Zealand. He was the highest scorer in the recently-concluded series with 549 runs, while his five previous Tests that include two at home against Pakistan, have seen him amass 896 runs.

Australian speedster Pat Cummins was at the top of the standings with 904 points ahead of Neil Wagner (852) and West Indies' Jason Holder (830). Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc equalled a career-best fifth position that he previously achieved in March 2018.

He finished with 15 wickets in the series that included four in Sydney. Spinner Nathan Lyon's 10-wicket haul has helped him advance five places to joint-14th. For New Zealand, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was a notable gainer. He moved from 47th to 39th among batsmen and from 36th to 34th among bowlers. Matt Henry has moved up three places to 66th among bowlers.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has made it into the top 10 for batsmen for the second time in his career after scores of 47 and 72. He moved from 15th to 10th, while his best was ninth, achieved in November last year. Dom Sibley's maiden Test century has lifted him 87 places to 80th while fast bowler James Anderson's record 28th five-wicket haul in the first innings sees him back in the top 10 for bowlers.

Opener Dean Elgar (up to three places to 19th) and Aiden Markram (up to one place to 22nd) among batsmen and Anrich Nortje (up 34 places to 62nd) are the notable gainers for South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Avenging general's killing, Iran strikes at U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump weighs response

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, raising the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern of a wider war in the Middle...

Bird flu hits swans in China's Xinjiang region - ministry

Chinas agriculture ministry said an H5N6 avian flu virus outbreak has been detected in swans in the western region of Xinjiang.Fifteen out of a group of 150 swans had died from the virus and another 15 were ill in the waterfront of a park a...

EU calls Iran rocket attacks 'escalation'

The EUs diplomatic chief on Wednesday condemned Irans rocket attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops, urging an end to the spiral of violence as Europe tries to defuse the growing crisis. Tehran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Ira...

Olympics-St Moritz lake iced up but balmy weather shortens Alpine run

St Moritz prides itself as the birthplace of modern winter sports but the Swiss city has been hit by warm weather and had to wait until days before the Lausanne 2020 winter Youth Olympics to confirm its lake is iced up and ready for speed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020