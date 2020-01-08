I have a young team that is learning, says Manchester United manager Solskjaer

I have a young team that is learning, said Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after suffering a defeat at the hands of Manchester City. Manchester City registered a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Wednesday during the first leg of the Carabao Cup's semi-final.

"We have a young team who are learning. I have said it many times. It is not going to change between every press conference. I am still in that phase where I have a young team that is learning," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying. Manchester City scored all their three goals in the first half and restricted Manchester United from scoring. However, Solskjaer-led side scored their first and the only goal in the 70th minute with the help of Marcus Rashford's strike.

After witnessing a poor first half, Solskjaer said the second half was a good response. "We have to get to that second half mentality (against City) quicker. It can't be me, or us, coming in at a half time," he said.

"From the first goal to half time, we just couldn't cope with that setback. We let them play and our heads dropped. We just made decisions that we shouldn't do. That needed sorting at half time and the second half was a good response," added Solskjaer. The second leg of the semi-final will be played on January 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.