Youth Olympics ceremony performer's life 'in danger' after horror fall

Lausanne, Jan 8 (AFP) The life of figure skater taking part in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games "is in danger" after a heavy fall during practice, Swiss police said on Wednesday. The skater, a 35-year-old Russian who lives in Germany, fell five metres (16 feet 5 inches) onto the ice during final preparations at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne, where the youth Games ceremony will take place on Thursday.

Police said that she was being pulled around by a motorised system connected to the Arena's ceiling when she crashed onto the ice. She was taken to hospital with "serious injuries", police added. AFP PDS

