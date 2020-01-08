Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bopanna-Koolhof pair in semis in Doha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:51 IST
Bopanna-Koolhof pair in semis in Doha

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open with a straight set win here on Wednesday. The third seed Indo-Dutch team knocked out the Swiss-American duo of Stan Wawrinka and Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-4.

The winners next take on second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor, who ousted the American team of Ken and Neal Skupski 6-7(2) 6-4 13-11 in a tough quarterfinal. India's Divij Sharan and his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak had lost the first round 6-7(4) 2-6 to French pair of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin at the USD 1,465,260 hard court event in the run-up to the Australian Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

No American or Iraqi lives were lost in Iranian attacks on US bases.

No American or Iraqi lives were lost in Iranian attacks on US bases....

UK's Johnson discussed Iran missile strikes with Trump, urged de-escalation - UK spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, Johnsons spokesman said.Trump, who at the weekend threatened to target 52 Ir...

Khelo India Games unearthing young athletes, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that Khelo India Youth Games have unearthed many young athletes. Khelo India Youth Games KIYG has been incredible at unearthing young talents, who can be groomed to ...

Maradu flats demolition: Filling of explosives completed

Preparations for razing down four multi-storey illegal apartment complexes here entered the final stage with the work on filling explosives in the inter- connected holes drilled in the structures for the purpose being completed on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020