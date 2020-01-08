Report: Lakers F Davis (back) gets clean MRI
An MRI on Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis' lower back revealed no major injuries and he will make the team's upcoming road trip, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Davis took a hard fall while attempting to block a shot during the third quarter of Tuesday's 117-87 rout of the New York Knicks in Los Angeles.
He received attention from the Lakers' medical staff and the team later announced he had a bruised sacrum. Davis finished with five points, five assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks against the Knicks. The 26-year-old All-Star is averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.6 blocks in 35 games in his first season with L.A.
The Western Conference-leading Lakers (30-7) have won six straight headings into back-to-back road games against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.