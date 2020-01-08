Left Menu
NHL veteran Williams returns to Hurricanes

After taking time away from the ice, Justin Williams signed a one-year, $700,000 contract to return to the Carolina Hurricanes. The 38-year-old forward announced Sept. 2 that he wasn't sure he wanted to return for his 19th NHL season.

"This is the first time in my life that I've felt unsure of my aspirations with regards to hockey," Williams said in a statement. "For as long as I can remember, my whole offseason until this point has been hockey and doing what was necessary to prepare for the upcoming season. Because of my current indecision and without the type of mental and physical commitment that I'm accustomed to having, I've decided to step away from the game." The Hurricanes are happy to have him back.

"There's no adjustment because we know what he is," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He's been here; he's a Hurricane. It would be an adjustment for him to just get back up to speed. He's been out a long time. We would obviously welcome him back. This will be a huge addition for us." Williams played in all 82 regular-season games last season, tallying 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists). He added four goals and three assists in 15 playoff games.

"We've been in frequent contact with Justin over the last few months regarding his status," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said. "We're thrilled that he has decided to return to playing, and we're confident that adding him to our group will help us both on and off the ice." A first-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2000 NHL Draft, Williams also has played for the Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals.

He won his first Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006 and celebrated two more championships with the Kings in 2012 and 2014. For his career, he has 312 goals and 474 assists in 1,244 games. The Hurricanes host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

