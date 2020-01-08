Ravens sign veteran OT Smith for playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith on Wednesday. Smith, who turns 33 later this month, started five of his six games with the Cincinnati Bengals this season before being released on Nov. 30.

A first-round pick by Cincinnati (sixth overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft, Smith has played in 116 games (98 starts) with the Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. The top-seeded Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC divisional playoff game on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, Baltimore placed guard Parker Ehinger (shoulder) on injured reserve. --Field Level Media

