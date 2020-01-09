Left Menu
NFL-Vikings' Rudolph says gloves meant for charity wound up on eBay

  Reuters
  • |
  Minnesota
  • |
  Updated: 09-01-2020 07:57 IST
  • |
  Created: 09-01-2020 07:46 IST
NFL-Vikings' Rudolph says gloves meant for charity wound up on eBay
Image Credit: Pexels

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said on Wednesday that he was duped into donating a pair of game-worn gloves to what he thought was a charity, then saw them advertised for sale on eBay.

Rudolph said on Twitter that someone approached him in the locker room after he caught the winning touchdown in his team's wild card game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. "A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later," Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) wrote.

Rudolph learned of the sale after a social media user pointed out the gloves on the online marketplace eBay, which regularly sees sports memorabilia listed for sale. A screenshot of the eBay listing showed the autographed gloves were sold for $375.50.

Rudolph said he did not know who requested the gloves and it was unclear who posted the apparel to eBay, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The saga saw a satisfying twist, however, after another Twitter user responded saying he had purchased the gloves and offered to donate them after learning of their origins.

"I'm the guy who bought them. I will gladly donate to a charity of your choice," tweeted Jason King (@kingy1940). "Hey Jason, really cool of you to do this!" Rudolph wrote in return. "@UMNChildrens will greatly appreciate it and I will make sure to get you my pair from this weekends game!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

