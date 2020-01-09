Left Menu
Ibaka's free throws lift Raptors over Hornets in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 09:40 IST
Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visiting Toronto Raptors a 112-110 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Ibaka finished with 23 points, matching teammate Terence Davis as the Raptors avoided losses on consecutive nights.

Charlotte's Terry Rozier missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the end. OG Anunoby's 19 points and Kyle Lowry's 15 points aided the Raptors, who also received 13 points from Patrick McCaw.

In regulation, Lowry's layup with 17 seconds left pushed the Raptors ahead 100-99, which was countered by a Rozier free throw to force the extra session. Rozier heated up in the second half and ended up with 27 points, while teammate Miles Bridges had 26. Bridges scored 17 of his points in the first half. Cody Zeller added 14 points and P.J. Washington had 12.

The Hornets scored the final nine points of the third quarter to close within 82-81. Toronto had built an 80-68 edge. Charlotte stormed to a 94-84 lead, capped by Rozier's 3-point basket. Toronto bolted to within 95-94 with less than three minutes remaining.

It was the second night in a row that the Raptors failed to protect a lead, losing at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. This time, they had enough answers. Toronto led 60-55 at halftime despite Charlotte shooting 55.9 percent from the field, including 9-for-18 on 3-pointers. But the Hornets were charged with 11 first-half turnovers, a problem that hadn't surfaced recently.

Bridges made 6 of 8 shots from the field in the first half, with five 3-point baskets. The Raptors remained without leading scorer Pascal Siakam (groin) and played for the second night in a row minus guard Fred VanVleet (hamstring).

They did have Matt Thomas off the bench for the second game since returning from a hand injury. He scored eight points in 13 minutes.

