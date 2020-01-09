Barcelona's team bus gets lost in Jeddah, news conference gets delayed

Ahead of the Supercopa semi-final against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona had to face an embarrassing situation as their team bus got lost in Jeddah ahead of the press conference on Wednesday (local time). The side was slated to train at the Al-Ittihad Sports City due to the concerns related to the pitch at Al Ahli Complex, goal.com reported.

The team bus driver had set off for the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, where the semi-final is slated to be played, rather than the Al-Ittihad facilities. The bus then got stranded due to traffic in the 40 miles between the two venues.

"We certainly know the city a bit better now. There was a little mistake. We went to the stadium where Real Madrid and Valencia play tonight. He realised before we arrived but then there was some traffic, so we were late," goal.com quoted Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde as saying. Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 in the first semi-final of the Supercopa tournament.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will take on each other later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.