Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Former NFL running back Ajayi joins MLS esports team

Former National Football League player Jay Ajayi traded in his helmet for a video game controller as the London-born running back was named this week as the official esports player for Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. Ajayi, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, is the first NFL player to become a professional gamer and will represent the Union for the 2020 eMLS Cup campaign starting on Friday. NHL roundup: Lightning rout Canucks for 8th straight win

Six different players scored in Tampa Bay's six-goal second period, Carter Verhaeghe tallied his first career hat trick and the Lightning routed the visiting Vancouver Canucks 9-2 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay tied its franchise record for goals and extended its winning streak to a season-high eight games, the club's longest since a 10-game stretch last February. Alpine skiing: Course worker frustrates run of Olympian

Veteran Argentine skier Cristian Javier Simari Birkner has never had a top-25 finish on the World Cup alpine skiing circuit, and his drought continued in unfortunate circumstances through no fault of his own on Wednesday. A double Olympian skiing in his first World Cup event of the season, Simari Birkner was the 75th and final slalom starter in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy. Barty stunned by qualifier Brady in straight sets in Brisbane

American qualifier Jennifer Brady claimed the first top 10 win of her career with an upset 6-4 7-6(4) straight sets victory over world number one Ash Barty on Thursday to advance to the Brisbane International quarter-finals. With the tournament moving into the Pat Rafter Arena at the Queensland Tennis Center following the end of the ATP Cup group stage, Brady had to contend with not only the Australian top seed, who was given a bye to the last-16, but also a vociferous home crowd. NBA roundup: Anthony, Blazers rally past Raptors

Carmelo Anthony made a tiebreaking shot with 4.1 seconds remaining, and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers rallied to defeat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard, who tied the game for Portland on a 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds to play, had 20 points -- 18 in the second half -- and nine assists. Anthony finished with a game-high 28 points. Vikings' Rudolph says gloves meant for charity wound up on eBay

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said on Wednesday that he was duped into donating a pair of game-worn gloves to what he thought was a charity, then saw them advertised for sale on eBay. Rudolph said on Twitter that someone approached him in the locker room after he caught the winning touchdown in his team's wild card game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. New England or new team? Speculation rife over Brady's future

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady looks poised to return in 2020 -- where he will play, however, has emerged as one of the NFL post-season's biggest talking points. While many fans of the New England Patriots may be unable to bear the thought of the quarterback wearing another team's jersey, that reality could potentially come to pass, with the 20-season veteran heading into free agency. Soccer: Women's match postponed as bushfires continue to affect sport in Australia

Australia's rampaging bushfires continue to affect top-level sporting events with a women's soccer match scheduled for Newcastle on Friday postponed because of the poor air quality and expected soaring temperatures. Hundreds of fires have scorched more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land - an area the size of South Korea - killing 26 people and an estimated 500 million animals, and destroying over 1,000 homes. NASCAR introduces new pit stop procedure at select races

NASCAR announced new competition rules for pit stops in select NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series races designed to enhance competition and create intrigue. The change affects the two Xfinity Series races at Iowa Speedway plus the Road America and Mid-Ohio road courses as well as Truck Series events at Iowa Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway and the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park road course. Williams struggles but advances to quarters in Auckland

Top seed Serena Williams was made to work hard against fellow American Christina McHale before she prevailed 3-6 6-2 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Auckland Classic on Thursday. The 23-times Grand Slam champion looked a completely different player from the person who smashed her way into the semi-finals of the doubles with Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday but managed to do just enough to beat the 86th-ranked McHale.

