Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra, Haryana set for battle in Khelo India Youth Games

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:25 IST
Maharashtra, Haryana set for battle in Khelo India Youth Games

Defending champions Maharashtra and runners-up Haryana will be locked in a keen tussle as the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games begins at the Sarusarai Sports Complex here on Friday. Maharashtra, who had cornered a grand total of 228 medals in the last edition, have fielded a 579-strong contingent and are expected to be rolling in medals this year too.

They will, however, be wary of Haryana, who have with come with a bigger, stronger team and are eager to topple them. Haryana, the champions of the inaugural edition, boast of 682 athletes and are confident of giving Maharashtra and the other 34 States and Union Territories a run for their money.

Delhi, Number 3 in both the earlier Games, will also be keen to move up the ladder once the action gets underway. With more than 6,500 athletes in 20 disciplines, including cycling and lawn bowls which are debuting in Khelo India, this will be the biggest talent search event in India, outnumbering the 5,925 in Pune last year.

The onset of more talent in the U-17 and U-21 age groups and the presence of scores of defending champions promises to make this edition more memorable. With Asian Games 400m silver medallist Hima Das set to be the final torch-bearer at the opening ceremony but not competing on her home track, Jharkhand recurve archer Komolika Bari is among the biggest names competing here.

The World recurve cadet girls champion will seek to add the U-21 crown here to the U-17 gold she won in Pune last year. Punjab's Sangampreet Bisla, who was part of the Indian compound archery team that won the junior men’s team bronze at the World Youth Championships, is confident of retaining the title he won in Pune and is aware that he has to contend with his India team-mates Sukhbeer Singh (Punjab) and Sanjay Phadtare (Maharashtra).

India's backstroke star Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) will headline the swimming competition where other top-notch names like Kushagra Rawat (Delhi), Maana Patel (Gujarat) and Kenisha Gupta (Maharashtra) will ensure that the quality of performance will be on the higher side. Karnataka are hoping that the sizable swimming squad will lead their charge to be among the top three this time.

Kerala have made their intentions clear by entering leading lights Jisna Mathew (girls Under-21 400m) and M Sreesankar (boys Under-21) long jump. Gujarat's Ajeet Kumar Yadav (1500m and 5000m), Karnataka sprinters VA Shashikant and AT Daneshwari as well as high jumper N Pavana and Uttar Pradesh's Shaili Singh are among those who can deliver eye-catching performances.

There will be quite a buzz in the shooting ranges too where legend Jaspal Rana's daughter Devanshi Rana (Delhi), who is the defending girls U-21 25m-pistol champion, the hearing-impaired Dhanush Srikant (Telangana) and skeet shooter Gurnihal Singh Garcha (Punjab) are among the top draws. Haryana, who relied in boxing and wrestling to boost their medal haul, have 22 more athletes than the home state which is hoping to breach the top 10 this time around.

Maharashtra (579), Delhi (450), Uttar Pradesh (430), Punjab (390), Tamil Nadu (356) are the other States with more than 300 athletes each. Dadra and Nagar Haveli have the smallest team of three athletes, a 100m sprinter and two table tennis players representing the Union Territory. Making their Khelo India debut, the Union Territory of Ladakh are the only other team with single-digit representation with two archers and five boxers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance

Daniil Medvedev continued to baffle his opponents at the ATP Cup on Thursday, securing a hard-fought and fiery victory against Argentinas Diego Schwartzman and propelling Russia into the semi-final of the inaugural team event. Medvedev, ran...

Iran says it had prepared hundreds of missiles

Tehran, Jan 9 AP The brigadier general who leads Irans aerospace program says its forces launched 13 missiles at bases in Iraq used by US troops early Wednesday but we were ready to launch hundreds. Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh also told Iranian ...

Objective of visit by envoys to Kashmir is to display measures taken to bring back normalcy: MEA

The government on Thursday said the objective of taking envoys of 15 countries to Kashmir was to help them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 and rejected criticism that the visit is like a...

Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar village, one held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three residents of her village, who then dumped her in a badly bruised condition on a heap of straw, a police officer said on Thursday. According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendranath ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020