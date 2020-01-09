Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth Olympics ceremony performer improving after horror fall - IOC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:31 IST
Youth Olympics ceremony performer improving after horror fall - IOC
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The condition of a figure skater seriously injured during practice for the opening ceremony of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games has improved, Olympic chief Thomas Bach said Thursday. The skater was taken to hospital and her life was "in danger" after a heavy fall Tuesday during the practice session, Swiss police said.

The skater, a 35-year-old Russian who lives in Germany, fell five meters (16 feet) onto the ice during final preparations at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne, where the youth Games ceremony will open later Thursday. "We have been told that her condition has improved a little," Bach told a press conference.

Police said that the skater was attached to rings above the ice when the accident happened, causing "serious injuries."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, but labor market cooling

New applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, but the labor market appears to be cooling, with the number of Americans on unemployment rolls surging to more than a 1-12-year high at the end of 2019.Initial cl...

Woman bites IPS officer's thumb during JNU students' protest in Delhi

An IPS officers thumb was bitten by a woman protester when he was pushing back agitators, who were trying to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Thursday, police sources said. The protesters had gathered after a call was given by J...

In latest UK royals saga, Prince Harry and Meghan find sympathy on London streets

Love them or loathe them, the British royals are peerless purveyors of news stories and there was no shortage of opinions in London on Thursday about Prince Harry and his wife Meghans shock plans to strike out on their own.Media headlines i...

Ban corporate, NGO donations to political parties- Owaisi

It is easier to run a political party than fight elections for smaller political outfits like AIMIM due to paucity of election funds, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said here on Thursday even as he opined there should be a ban on corporate an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020