Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikings WR Thielen needed stitches for ankle injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:36 IST
Vikings WR Thielen needed stitches for ankle injury
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday's practice and was added to the club's injury report. According to reports Thursday, Thielen's injury included a cut significant enough to require stitches. The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in an NFC divisional playoff game. However, Thielen is optimistic he will be able to play in the game.

"Yeah, you know how it is," Thielen said. "I just got a little tangled up in practice but I'm going to do whatever it takes -- its playoffs. I'll do whatever it takes to be out there on Saturday with my teammates and try to help this team win." Thielen made a key 43-yard reception to set up the winning touchdown in last Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC wild-card game. He finished with seven receptions for 129 yards.

Thielen, 29, was limited to 10 games in the regular season due to a hamstring injury. He had 30 catches for 418 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Stefon Diggs (illness) missed his second straight practice but coach Mike Zimmer insisted that the 26-year-old will "be fine."

Also missing Wednesday's practices were safety Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee). Alexander needs surgery, according to ESPN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

New Orleans-based artist's mural depicts parading tradition

The International Labour Organization ILO marked its centenary in 2019 and as part of the commemoration has launched a photography project called Dignity at Work The American Experience, to document the working life of people across the Uni...

Missing journalist's body found in Mexico's Michoacan state

The body of a Mexican radio journalist was found more than a month after his disappearance, authorities in the state of Michoacan said. Fidel vila Gmez had disappeared November 29, 2019 after leaving Huetamo, Michoacan for an event in the c...

SP, SDMs made nodal officers for J&K, NE students in Gzb

The Ghaziabad district administration has appointed its sub-divisional magistrates as nodal officers to resolve concerns of students from Jammu and Kashmir and various north eastern states, studying in the districts. District Magistrate Aja...

Golf-R&A to fund projects as golf gears up for climate change

Golfs governing body the RA are investing up to 650,000 pounds 849,030 in various sustainability projects as the sport attempts to safeguard itself from the worst effects of climate change. With rising sea levels, intense rain and increased...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020