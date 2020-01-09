Left Menu
Cricket-England's Buttler fined for verbal volley at Philander in second test

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:00 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:00 IST
England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been fined 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point after a foul-mouthed verbal volley aimed at South Africa batsman Vernon Philander during the second test at Newlands on Tuesday. Buttler was heard swearing at Philander through the stump microphone on day five as the South African batted to save the test for the home side, who succumbed to a 189-run defeat to leave the four-match series level at 1-1.

Buttler was found guilty of a breach of the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct for players, specifically the "use of an audible obscenity during an international cricket match". He accepted the sanction, which means there will be no need for a formal hearing. He could have been fined up to 50% of his match fee and received two demerit points.

When a player receives four demerit points in a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points. Two suspension points equates to a ban from one test match or two limited overs internationals. The third test will start in Port Elizabeth on Jan. 16.

