Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Flyers handle NHL-best Capitals at home

Travis Konecny, Robert Hagg and Kevin Hayes each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday. After a rough 1-4-1 road trip, the Flyers returned home, where they're now 14-2-4. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed two goals on his first eight shots but wound up with 26 saves. Veerman blitzes South African Open course for first-round lead

American Johannes Veerman birdied nine holes in an error-free round of 62 to take a one-shot lead after a low-scoring first day of the European Tour’s South African Open at Randpark Golf Club on Thursday. The 27-year-old from Texas continued his bright start to his debut season on the European Tour, as he came home in a blistering finish with four birdies in his last four holes to take an early clubhouse lead. Barty stunned by qualifier Brady in straight sets in Brisbane

World number one Ash Barty suffered a surprise 6-4 7-6(4) defeat on Thursday to American qualifier Jennifer Brady, who claimed the first top-10 win of her career to advance to the Brisbane International quarter-finals. With the tournament moving into the Pat Rafter Arena at the Queensland Tennis Centre following the end of the ATP Cup group stage, Brady had to contend with not only the Australian top seed, who was given a bye to the last-16, but also a vociferous home crowd. Resurgent Muguruza advances to Shenzhen semis

Two-times Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza advanced to the semi-finals of the Shenzhen Open with a battling 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas on Thursday. Spaniard Muguruza closed out the match with an ace - her 13th in the contest and her highest tally in a match in four years - and reached her first semi-final since successfully defending the Monterrey Open title in April. Keep politics out of 2020 Tokyo Games, says IOC's Bach

Politicians and athletes should keep politics out of this year's Tokyo Olympic Games to protect the event's neutrality and its status as a peaceful meeting place, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. The Games have seen both political protests by athletes in the past as well as boycotts of nations and Bach said any infusion of politics into the Games in Tokyo starting on July 24 would not be welcome. Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance

Daniil Medvedev continued to baffle his opponents at the ATP Cup on Thursday, securing a hard-fought and fiery victory against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and propelling Russia into the semi-final of the inaugural team event. Medvedev, ranked five in the world and undefeated in singles this tournament, won 6-4 4-6 6-3 in Sydney and will lead Russia against the winner of Novak Djokovic-led Serbia or Canada. Woods to take first stab at record 83rd victory at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods will have his first crack at securing a record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory in two weeks in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, the former world number one said on Thursday. Woods, who tied Sam Snead at the top of the all-time PGA Tour wins list when he triumphed at the Zozo Championship in Japan last October, has won eight times at Torrey Pines with his most recent triumph there coming at the 2008 U.S. Open. U.S international uncomfortable in Qatar and leaves training camp

U.S. international Sergino Dest has left Ajax Amsterdam’s training camp in Qatar and returned to the Netherlands over safety concerns as political tension in the region remained high, the club said on Thursday. The decision of Dutch-born Dest follows a similar move by the U.S national team to cancel a planned training camp in Qatar following an American air strike at Baghdad airport last week that killed a top Iranian general and has caused unrest in the Middle East. Williams, Wozniacki struggle but advance to Auckland quarters

Top seed Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki ensured the Auckland Classic retained their two main draw cards as they battled to second round victories on Thursday, although promising teenager Coco Gauff was knocked out. Williams needed two hours to outlast fellow American Christina McHale with a 3-6 6-2 6-3 victory, while Wozniacki, who is playing her penultimate tournament, fought back to overcome a tenacious Lauren Davis 6-1 4-6 6-4. NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Harden-Young duel

James Harden scored 41 points en route to his second triple-double of the season and the visiting Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-115 on a historic night Wednesday. The Hawks' Trae Young finished with 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists -- the first 40-point triple-double in Hawks history. It was Young's sixth 40-point game and his second triple-double of the season. The game also marked the first time in NBA history that there were two 40-point triple-doubles in the same game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.