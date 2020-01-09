Ravens RB Ingram (calf) returns to practice, still limited

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram returned to practice Thursday and participated for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 16. However, Ingram was limited and worked mostly on the side with the rehab group, coach John Harbaugh said.

Ingram "felt some tightness" during the bye week but was able to run during the special teams portion of Wednesday's practice. He was hurt Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns and had since been unable to participate in practice. The Ravens will release an official designation for their injured players later Thursday, but Ingram is expected to be questionable.

"It's day to day, so we'll see," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "But that's how it is in this league. You just have to be ready to adapt and adjust as it happens, like in the course of a game." Ingram, 30, rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns during his first season with the Ravens, who signed him as a free agent away from the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore led the NFL in rushing, setting a single-season league record with 3,296 rushing yards (206 yards per game). Gus Edwards would start at running back if Ingram cannot play. He ran for 130 yards in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers and averaged 5.3 yards per carry in the regular season.

"We love our backs, and Gus is obviously a very important part of that group," Roman said. "I think he would love lots of action, like you want him to. He'll be ready. We really don't have to skip a beat." --Field Level Media

