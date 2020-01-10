Diamondbacks sign reliever Rondon to one-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed reliever Hector Rondon on Thursday to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021. Financial terms were not released, but multiple outlets reported the 31-year-old right-hander will earn a $2.5 million salary next season and has a $500,000 buyout for 2021.

Rondon helped the Houston Astros win the American League pennant in 2019, posting a 3-2 record with a 3.71 ERA in 62 appearances in the regular season. In seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2013-17) and Astros (2018-19), he has 92 saves and a 3.29 ERA with 418 strikeouts in 416 innings.

Rondon is one of three pitchers in the majors to make at least 50 appearances and issue 20 or fewer walks in each of the past six seasons, along with Kenley Jansen and Tony Watson. He has pitched in each of the past five postseasons, winning a World Series with the Cubs in 2016.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Diamondbacks designated right-hander Jimmie Sherfy for assignment. --Field Level Media

