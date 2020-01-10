REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
A controversial rule in the Olympic Charter limiting athletes' sponsorship opportunities during the Games is benefiting thousands more athletes who do not have major financial backers, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday UPCOMING
TENNIS TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Cup Serbia play Canada while Belgium take on Spain in the ATP Cup quarter-finals in Sydney.
10 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT TENNIS-BRISBANE/
Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International The Brisbane International quarter-finals. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena.
10 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT TENNIS-SHENZHEN/
Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event. Jan 10
Golf GOLF-SONYOPEN/
Golf - PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii second round Coverage of second round from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion.
Jan 10 GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)
Golf - European Tour - South African Open The South African Open will be played at the Randpark Golf Club.
10 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-NOR/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Norwich City. 10 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of the Premier League leaders' match against Tottenham Hotspur. 10 Jan 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LIV/PREVIEW Soccer - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Jose Mourinho talks to the media ahead of Tottenham's clash with remier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday 10 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Aston Villa. 10 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
HOCKEY HOCKEY-OLYMPICS/ (PIX)
Hockey-Threat of 'cool' sports forces hockey to innovate Field hockey needs to innovate to stave off the threat to its Olympic status posed by supposedly more fashionable sports, the chief executive of the sport's governing body tells reporters, adding that it could teach its bigger cousin soccer a few things about the use of technology.
10 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT MOTORSPORTS
MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally
Stage six of the Dakar Rally is a 830-kilometre route from Ha'il to Riyadh. 10 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-IOC/BACH (PIX) (TV)
IOC President holds news briefing at the end of 135th Session IOC President, Thomas Bach, holds news briefing at the end of 135th Session
10 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT CRICKET
CRICKET-T20-IND-LKA/ Cricket-India v Sri Lanka Twenty20 series
India play Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International in Pune. 10 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK
Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.
9 Jan 8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook
News and notes from around the NBA 9 Jan 9 p.m. ET
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK
Field Level Media-NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL
Jan 9
