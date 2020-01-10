Left Menu
Mets invite Tebow to spring training

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 01:57 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 01:57 IST
The New York Mets extended a spring training invitation to Tim Tebow on Thursday despite the 32-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner batting just .163 last season at Triple-A Syracuse. Tebow has spent the past three seasons in the Mets' organization and has a collective .223 average with 18 homers and 107 RBIs in 287 games across all levels.

Tebow had four homers and 19 RBIs at Syracuse last season and struck out 98 times in just 239 at-bats. His season was cut short by a hand laceration suffered on July 21. It was the second straight season in which Tebow's season was ended by a hand injury. The left-handed-hitting outfielder broke a bone in his right hand in 2018 while playing for Double-A Binghamton.

Despite the lack of success, Tebow is a popular player who has boosted ticket sales -- both home and away -- during his minor league stops. Tebow was a star quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy at Florida in 2007. He spent four seasons (2006-09) with the Gators and passed for 9,285 yards, 88 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, while also compiling 2,947 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns.

He played in 35 NFL games with the Denver Broncos (2010-11) and New York Jets (2012) and passed for 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 989 yards and 12 scores. Tebow was one of eight non-roster players invited to spring training by the Mets.

--Field Level Media

