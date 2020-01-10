Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Atletico stun Barca to reach Super Cup final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 03:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 03:10 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Atletico stun Barca to reach Super Cup final

Atletico Madrid pulled off a stunning turnaround to beat Barcelona 3-2 in an enthralling Spanish Super Cup tie in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and book their place in the final of the revamped competition. Atleti will meet city rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's final back at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah after their late revival wrecked tournament organisers' dream of a 'Clasico' showpiece climax between Spain's most famous sides.

Argentine forward Angel Correa struck the decisive goal in the 86th minute to complete an unlikely late comeback for Atletico after Barca had dominated the second half and had two goals ruled out following VAR reviews. Substitute Koke had put Atletico in front at the start of the second half but Lionel Messi levelled in the 51st minute. Messi soon put the ball in the net again but his second effort was ruled out for handball following a VAR review.

Former Atletico striker Griezmann did put Barca in front in the 65th while Gerard Pique thought he had extended their lead moments later but that goal was also ruled out after a VAR review, this time for a fractional offside against Arturo Vidal. Atleti had spent most of the second half trying to stop waves of Barca attacks but got a lifeline when substitute Vitolo was tripped by goalkeeper Neto and striker Alvaro Morata equalised from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

Stand-in keeper Neto was also at fault for the winning goal, failing to properly block Correa's shot which bounced into the net to complete a rapid Atleti counterattack. The in-form Argentine winger had suffered a painful-looking blow to his knee from Neto early in the game and received medical attention on the sidelines but he made a full recovery and went on to deliver one final twist.

"It was a very strange game, it was very hot and it was very tough for us but luckily we were able to turn things around and win," Correa said. "We got the victory because we had faith, we were always looking to win the game, we did that and we're very happy."

LATE COLLAPSE Griezmann rued his side's late collapse and put it down to Atletico's superior energy levels.

"We lost the game due to our errors and in the end they had more energy in their legs while we struggled," he said. "We made a couple of bad passes and I gave the ball away for their last goal. It's the little things like that which can lead to you losing a game or a title."

Neither Atletico nor Real would have qualified for the Super Cup under its previous format as a curtain raiser between the Spanish league champions and the Cup winners. Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales led a radical overhaul of the competition last year, doubling the number of teams and signing a three-year deal to move it to Saudi Arabia, which media reports say is worth 40 million euros ($44.42 million) annually. ($1 = 0.9006 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WB guv demands "expert probe" into Naihati explosion

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday demanded an expert investigation into the explosion which took place in Barrackpores Naihati earlier today. Dhankhar tweeted a video of the explosion, and said that the incident should be an...

Wrong medicine kills girl, man held for running clinic without degree

Following the death of a 13-year-old girl after allegedly being given the wrong medicine, Delhi police have arrested a man for practicing as a doctor without having any such qualification. A complaint regarding the death of the 13-year-old ...

Rajnath speaks with US defense secretary, shares India's concerns over development in Gulf region

New Delhi India, Jan 10 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed Indias concerns regarding the recent developments in the middle eastern to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday. During the telephonic conversation, Esper br...

UPDATE 1-Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday picked up the endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as he attempts to consolidate the support of the Democratic establishment behind his presidential bid. The nod from Garcetti, who has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020