Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Warne's 'baggy green' sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 05:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 05:01 IST
Cricket-Warne's 'baggy green' sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims

Australia's Shane Warne's prized "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million on Friday for bushfire relief efforts across the states of Victoria and New South Wales after the former leg-spinner donated it for auction. Twenty-seven people have been killed and thousands made homeless as the huge fires scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, an area the size of South Korea.

Several towns and communities in the heavily populated southeastern region of the country have been advised to be alert and evacuate if needed. Warne is test cricket's second-most successful bowler with 708 wickets in 145 tests, behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan's 800.

The baggy green is presented to Australian players when they make their test debut and they receive just one for their entire career. He donated the cap to an online auction site on Monday. The auction closed at 10 a.m. (2300 GMT) on Friday with a final public bid of A$1,007,500 ($691,000).

"Unbelievable ... so generous from everyone. Totally blown away," Warne said on Twitter shortly before the auction closed and as the cap edged toward the A$1 million mark. The price eclipsed the A$425,000 achieved by the late Don Bradman's baggy green when it was sold in 2003.

Warne, 50, is one of many local and international athletes to support the fundraising for bushfire victims, with several cricketers promising to donate a sum based on the number of sixes they hit in Australia's Big Bash Twenty20 competition. Tennis players in the country for tournaments ahead of the Australian Open also promised to donate money for the number of aces they serve, while Australian players in the NBA commited$750,000 to bushfire relief.

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was donating $500,000 towards the rescue and care of wildlife caught in the bushfires. Local sports organisations have also organised fundraising drives at sporting events, while tennis greats Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams have committed to an exhibition ahead of the Jan. 20-Feb. 2 Australian Open. ($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks at record high as techs lead relief rally

The worlds shares hit a record high on Friday as a relief over de-escalation of U.S.-Iranian tensions quickly prompted investors to bet on faster global growth, especially in the technology sector. MSCIs broadest gauge of the worlds stocks ...

US Domestic News Roundup: Whit house unveils big project permits; Trump loses bid to dismiss accused case in NY and more

WFollowing is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.White House unveils plan to speed big projects permitsThe Trump administration on Thursday unveiled a plan to speed permitting for major infrastructure projects like oil pipelines, ...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes resolution to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and ...

Iran asks Canada to share information regarding airliner crash

Iran has asked Canada to share any information it has regarding the Ukrainian airliner crash after Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country has intelligence from several sources to prove that Tehran has shot down the aero...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020