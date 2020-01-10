Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 07:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 07:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims
Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne with his baggy Green cap. (Photo/Shane Warne Twitter)

Australian cricketer Shane Warne's prized "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million ($686,000) on Friday for bushfire relief efforts after the former leg-spinner donated it for auction.

Twenty-seven people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, an area the size of South Korea. Several towns and communities in the heavily populated southeastern states of Victoria and New South Wales have been advised to be alert and evacuate if needed.

Warne is test cricket's second-most successful bowler with 708 wickets in 145 tests, behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan's 800. The baggy green is presented to Australian players when they make their test debut and they receive just one for their entire career. He donated the cap to an online auction site on Monday.

The auction closed at 10 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday) with a final public bid of A$1,007,500. "Unbelievable ... so generous from everyone. Totally blown away," Warne said on Twitter shortly before the auction closed.

The auction attracted global interest and the price eclipsed the A$425,000 achieved by the late Don Bradman's baggy green when it was sold in 2003. "We have been overwhelmed and it is a fantastic result," Marc Cheah, head of marketing for auctioneers Pickles, told Reuters.

"Other baggy greens have been auctioned and Don Bradman's got $425,000 about 15 years ago, but the Don is the Don. He's the greatest cricketer that ever lived," Cheah said in relation to the widely held recognition Bradman was the best batsman the game has produced. "But Shane is also right up there and that drove a lot of traffic and momentum, while the cause is also very worthwhile."

Cheah said as the sale process was still being finalised he could not confirm whether the successful bidder was an individual or institution. Warne, 50, is one of many local and international athletes to support the fundraising for bushfire victims with several cricketers promising to donate a sum based on the number of sixes they hit in Australia's Big Bash Twenty20 competition.

Tennis players in the country for tournaments ahead of the Australian Open also promised to donate money for the number of aces they serve, while Australian players in the NBA commited$750,000 to bushfire relief. Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was donating $500,000 towards the rescue and care of wildlife caught in the bushfires.

Local sports organisations have also organised fundraising drives at sporting events, while tennis greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have committed to an exhibition ahead of the Jan. 20-Feb. 2 Australian Open. ($1 = 1.4573 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US to join Iran crash probe: NTSB

New York, Jan 10 AFP The US National Transporation Safety Board said Thursday it will join the probe into the Ukrainian Boeing airliner which went down in Iran. The NTSB has designated an accredited representative to the investigation of th...

US House votes to curb Trump war power on Iran

US lawmakers concerned about rushing to war with Iran adopted a measure Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trumps ability to take military action against the Islamic republic. The resolution was introduced by Democrats after Trum...

NFL notebook: Ingram getting closer to return

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II returned to practice Thursday and participated for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 16 -- albeit mostly limited work with the rehab group. Ingram is listed as questionable for Satur...

UPDATE 1-Boeing releases internal messages on 737 MAX, calls them 'completely unacceptable"

Boeing Co on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages that raise serious questions about its development of simulators and the 737 MAX that was grounded in March after two fatal crashes, prompting outrage from U.S. lawmakers.In an Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020