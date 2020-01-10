Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer wrestles with Man Utd injury crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 09:44 IST
Solskjaer wrestles with Man Utd injury crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing a full-blown defensive crisis after Harry Maguire joined the list of the walking wounded as Manchester United desperately search for consistency in a topsy-turvy season. The England center-half joins Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo as unavailable central defenders for Saturday's Premier League match against basement club Norwich.

Left-back Luke Shaw is also a doubt, while Solskjaer's decision to allow another international center-back, Chris Smalling, to move to Roma on a season-long loan now looks seriously flawed. Solskjaer has taken the precaution of recalling Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from a loan spell with League One side Tranmere.

The manager's problems at the back are compounded by the fact that two of his first-choice midfield players, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, are also facing extended spells on the sidelines. United, who suffered a demoralizing 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday, are fifth in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

But, with a squad stretched to breaking point, they face a challenging spell of fixtures over the next few weeks, including an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves before a match at Anfield against league leaders Liverpool. - Norwich test -

================ Saturday's meeting with Daniel Farke's Norwich would appear to give United the ideal platform to rediscover their confidence after the dismal defeat against City.

But their performances against the Premier League's lesser lights this season have been woeful, with defeats against Watford, Bournemouth and West Ham. A hip injury to Maguire, an �80 million ($105 million) signing from Leicester, leaves United facing the prospect of taking on Norwich with just two fit senior centre-halves -- Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones.

When speaking about Maguire following the defeat by City, Solskjaer had been optimistic the former Leicester player would not be out for long but it appears that is no longer the case. "We don't know (about Maguire). He's not going to be long term, but I don't think he'll be ready for the weekend, but let's see," Solskjaer had said.

Reports said Maguire, who did not play against City, could be out for several weeks. Jones, 27, has struggled for form, fitness and confidence for most of the season, with just one league start to his name and appearances in just six games across all competitions.

The lack of playing time was evident against City, with the defender suffering from cramp late in the tie. His lack of match sharpness was also cruelly exposed by United's rampant neighbours in midweek and it could be seen as a calculated gamble, or act of desperation, for Solskjaer to start him against Norwich.

Whether Solskjaer is able to bring in suitable reinforcements in January remains to be seen but he is adamant United will only make signings if the right players become available. "We are a young team and with the injuries we've had and illness it shows more and that's something we are looking at," he said.

"If there is something there for us I've got the backing to do something, but if it is not the right thing we won't do anything."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

I had a chance to do it: David Ayer on 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Filmmaker David Ayer says he could have directed a sequel to his critically-panned film Suicide Squad but decided against doing it. The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara De...

Local differences, state rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending democracy: Yechury

Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury while taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting an Opposition ...

Sexual-arousal disorder can compromise mental health of individuals: Study

A study has revealed that persistent genital arousal disorder PGAD can compromise the mental health of an individual and can severely damage relationships with their partners. PGAD is experienced exclusively by females and is characterised ...

Tata Steel production volume in Q3 marginally up at 4.46 MT

Tata Steel on Friday said that its production volume in India registered a marginal 1.8 per cent increase to 4.46 million tonnes provisional in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Its production volume was at 4.38 MT actual in the year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020