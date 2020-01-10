Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic pulls Serbia into ATP Cup semi-final after surviving Shapovalov challenge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Belgrade
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:29 IST
Tennis-Djokovic pulls Serbia into ATP Cup semi-final after surviving Shapovalov challenge
Image Credit: ANI

Serbia's Novak Djokovic battled through a stirring challenge from rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov on Friday to propel his country into the semi-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney with a 4-6 6-1 7-6(4) victory.

It was Djokovic's fifth victory over the 20-year-old Canadian in as many clashes but by far the toughest, after Shapovalov controlled significant portions of the match played in Australia's intense summer heat. The victory, set up earlier by Serbia's Dusan Lajovic's upset win over Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-2, means Serbia will play Russia in the semi-final. That clash will see Djokovic face world number five Daniil Medvedev, a player who has beaten the Serbian at their last two meetings.

Djokovic, ranked second in the world and peerless during his tour of Australia last year, knew he was in a battle early as he fought hard to hold his service games, while the left-handed Shapovalov swung the ball powerfully around the court. The Canadian ranked fourteen in the world, was rewarded with a break, and eventually the first set. He looked most likely to break serve again early in the second, while Djokovic was forced to simply hang on.

After more than a set of tennis, it was Shapovalov, and not Djokovic, who looked like a 16-times grand slam champion. Djokovic, however, stayed in the match. He hit an awkward but accurate lob to stave off one break point early in the second set, and against all momentum, broke his opponent's serve.

The vocal Serbian supporters erupted. Shapovalov grew frustrated. "It felt, not a little bit, fully like I'm playing at home," Djokovic said after the match.

In less time than it would take for a spectator to line up for a drink in the 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) heat, Djokovic had won the second set 6-1. Shapovalov composed himself for the third, and his prospects of upsetting the tour applecart, long dominated by Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, improved.

At 185cm (6.1 ft), the young Canadian is around average height for a professional tennis player, but he looked like a giant. He bullied his more fancied opponent, using his single-handed backhand to push Djokovic into the side fencing. After some late third set drama, where the two exhanged breaks of serve, the match fittingly entered into a tiebreak.

Shapovalov looked most likely - but the Serbian had a joker up his sleeve he has successfully deployed over the years in tense situations. He simply refused to miss, daring his younger rival to find a way to hit seven winners and claim the tiebreak.

It was too much for the Canadian, and, after floating a ground stroke long, Djokovic raised his arms in victory. "The match was so close it could have gone a different way easily," Djokovic said in an on-court interview after the match.

Serbia joins Australia and Russia in qualifying for the semi-finals. The remaining quarter final, between Rafael Nadal's Spain and David Goffin's Belgium, is scheduled for Friday night in Sydney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder defeat Rockets in Westbrook's return to town

The Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook scored 34 points in his return to Oklahoma City, but the Thunder controlled the game from early to beat the Rockets 113-92 Thursday night. Westbrook starred 11 seasons for the Thunder, helping Oklahoma ...

I had a chance to do it: David Ayer on 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Filmmaker David Ayer says he could have directed a sequel to his critically-panned film Suicide Squad but decided against doing it. The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara De...

Local differences, state rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending democracy: Yechury

Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury while taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting an Opposition ...

Sexual-arousal disorder can compromise mental health of individuals: Study

A study has revealed that persistent genital arousal disorder PGAD can compromise the mental health of an individual and can severely damage relationships with their partners. PGAD is experienced exclusively by females and is characterised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020