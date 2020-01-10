Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Engraving error leaves Team GB bobsledders waiting for 2014 medals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 15:17 IST
Olympics-Engraving error leaves Team GB bobsledders waiting for 2014 medals

Six years after Great Britain's bobsledders competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the team members have yet to get their official bronze medals after they had to return the first ones they got because they were inscribed with errors. Team GB finished fifth in Sochi but were moved up to third in March last year after two Russian teams that finished ahead of them were disqualified for doping offences.

Denied their chance to get medals on an Olympic podium, the British team were officially presented with their medals at a ceremony last month but they soon realised they read "bobsleigh 4-men event" instead of 'Bobsleigh four-man event'. "Receiving the medal nearly six years after the medal ceremony in 2014 was a relief," Team GB pilot John Jackson told BBC Sport.

"To then realise there was a typo on (them) just summed up the whole farcical situation we had been through. "After all of the waiting for one of the most prized possessions of any Olympic athlete, when it came to it, the IOC still couldn't get it right," he said, referring to the International Olympic Committee.

The United States team, upgraded to second, were forced to return their silver medals because they read "Four-man's bobsleigh". While the U.S. team has received new silver medals from the IOC, the British team is expected to get theirs later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

AAP workers protest outside Punjab CM's residence against high power tariff

Aam Aadmi Party AAP workers on Friday staged a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singhs residence alleging high power tariff in the state. AAP Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann led the agitation along with other...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Goffin upsets Nadal to keep Belgium alive in ATP Cup quarter-final

David Goffin claimed an upset victory over world number one Rafael Nadal on Friday in Sydney to keep Belgium alive in their quarter-final clash at the inaugural ATP Cup team event. Goffin, ranked 11 in the world, proved to be one of the few...

AIADMK defends Centre on security cover removal for Dy CM,

The ruling AIADMK on Friday defended the Centre over the removal of VIP security cover for Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and M K Stalin while the DMK chief mocked at the move. While Panneerselvam said he didnt think ther...

US has given Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash: foreign minister

US officials have handed Kyiv important data following a plane crash in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday.President Volodymyr Zelensky and I met with US representatives, Prystaiko said in a post on Twitter. We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020