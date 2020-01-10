Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia's Finch expects thrilling Labuschagne v Bumrah duel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:31 IST
Cricket-Australia's Finch expects thrilling Labuschagne v Bumrah duel
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Australia captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to an exciting duel between the irrepressible Marnus Labuschagne and India's world No.1 fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their ODI series starting in Mumbai next week. Labuschagne smashed 896 runs in five tests against Pakistan and New Zealand over the Australian summer and is set for his 50-over debut against India when the three-match series of one-day internationals starts on Tuesday.

But the 25-year-old's success will depend heavily on how he counters the threat from the skillful Bumrah, who tops the ODI world rankings. "The improvement we have seen in Marnus's game over the last 12 months has been huge and that has been reflected in his scores and the impact that he is having in test matches," Finch told reporters after arriving in Mumbai.

"He will be ready to go no doubt. He is an exciting player who just keeps getting the job done all the time, which is really important for us and for him." Bumrah has just returned to the Indian side in their ongoing three-match Twenty20 international series against Sri Lanka after a three-month layoff with a stress fracture in his lower back.

"He's a fantastic bowler and someone who, when you are not playing against him, you love watching bowl," Finch said. "He is fast and aggressive and his execution is pretty spot on. "The more the guys face him, the more exposure you get, the more you start to understand how he bowls. So it is important that we don't overplay that too much."

However, the Australian side's thoughts will never be far from home during the series. Huge and unpredictable fires that have scorched more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land in Australia since October have taken the lives of 27 people and subjected thousands to repeat evacuations.

"With everyone affected by bush fires around Australia, cricket is insignificant to what's happening there," Finch said. "All we can do is, as players, try and bring some performances and some excitement and smiles on the faces of the people who are having it very tough at the moment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran

Swedens Transport Agency said on Friday it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on board. The reason is the uncertainty ...

Test cricket shouldn't be tampered with unless there are takers: Strauss

Former England captain Andrew Strauss believes the traditional Test format shouldnt be tampered with unless there are enough takers for the four-day concept. Strauss suggestion comes in the wake of widespread protests against the ICCs propo...

Centre, state to set up biotechnology park, incubation centre in Rajasthan

A biotechnology park and incubation centre will be set up in Rajasthan for which a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the Centre and state government, Union Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Renu Swaroop said on Friday...

Punjab gangster gets 12 yrs imprisonment in 2015 case

A court here has sentenced a gangster to 12 years of imprisonment in a 2015 case of drugs, arms and ammunition Additional Session Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa awarded the sentence to gangster Jagdip Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a resident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020