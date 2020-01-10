The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of third T20 between India and Sri Lanka in Pune.

*Report of ISL match between Hyderabad and Chennaiyin FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD INNINGS

Dhawan back in form, Rahul sizzling as India score 201 for 6 Pune, Jan 10 (PTI) Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with a muscular half-century in company of a sublime KL Rahul as India posted a competitive 201 for 6 against Sri Lanka despite a middle-order collapse in the third T20 International here on Friday.

SPO-BAD-LD IND

Sindhu, Saina ousted; India's campaign ends in Malaysia Masters Kuala Lumpur, Jan 10 (PTI) Olympic medal-winning Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Malaysia Masters after being outplayed by familiar foes in the quarterfinals, ending the country's campaign here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD FINCH

It's important that we don't overplay Bumrah factor, says Finch Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Australian captain Aaron Finch on Friday said it is important for his team to not "overplay" the Jasprit Bumrah factor as the ambitious visitors gear up to face India in a three-match ODI series.

SPO-CRI-IND-MCDONALD-FINCH

Finch has filled void in terms of captaincy, feels coach McDonald Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Aaron Finch has matured immensely as a cricketer and filled the "void in terms of captaincy" in limited overs cricket, feels Australia's stop-gap coach Andrew McDonald.

SPO-CRI-LABUSCHAGNE

Rising Australia star Labuschagne aspires to emulate Virat as top performer in all formats New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) In-form Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne says he considers the upcoming ODI series against India a big opportunity in his quest to emulate Virat Kohli and Steve Smith across all formats.

SPO-CRI-IND-CUMMINS

Spinners to play a big role in series against India: Cummins Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners of his team to play a bigger role in the ODI series against India even though he is not expecting dust-bowls during a limited-overs assignment.

SPO-ARCHER-NEGLIGENCE

12-year-old Assam archer's injury due to official negligence: state archery official New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Shivangini Gohain, the 12-year-old Assam archer who was impaled by an arrow shot accidentally at the SAI centre in Dibrugarh, was training unsupervised and the mishap was a result of negligence by the local coach and officials, the state's archery association has said.

SPO-CHESS-LD ANAND

Anand opens season against elite field in Tata Steel Masters chess tournament Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands) Jan 10 (PTI) Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will be up against a strong field comprising the likes of Magnus Carlsen when he makes his 18th appearance at the Tata Steel Masters super-tournament which gets underway here on Saturday.

SPO-IOA-ROWING

IOA chief Batra asks RFI to review Asiad gold medallist rower Bhokanal's 2-year-ban New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Friday asked the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) to review its decision to ban Dattu Bhokanal for two years for stopping a race midway during the 2018 Asian Games, saying it was a harsh punishment for a first time offence.

SPO-KHELO-OPENING

Assam's cultural diversity, India's oneness on display at KIYG opening ceremony Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in a glittering opening show, which showcased the state's cultural diversity and the country's oneness.

SPO-PBL-VENUE

Last leg of PBL shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad due to unavailability of venue Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) The last leg of the upcoming Premier Badminton League (PBL) was on Friday shifted to Hyderabad from here after Bengaluru Raptors expressed its inability to host the matches including the semifinals and final due to unavailability of venue

SPO-ILEAGUE-2NDLD REALKASHMIR

Real Kashmir play out 1-1 draw with Punjab FC Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC made a strong comeback in the second half to play out a 1-1 draw against former champions Punjab FC in their home I-League match here on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri stutters in strong winds, slips to T-63rd in Hawaii Honolulu (Hawaii), Jan 10 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri dropped three bogeys in the last five holes to slip to Tied-63rd on the opening day of the Sony Open golf tournament here.

SPO-CRI-U19-PAK-IND

We can beat India in U-19 World Cup: Pakistan head coach Karachi, Jan 10 (PTI) Former Pakistan batsman and current U-19 head coach Ejaz Ahmed feels that his side can beat defending champions and arch-rivals India in the forthcoming ICC Youth World Cup beginning in South Africa on January 17.

SPO-ATP-BOPANNA

Bopanna-Koolhof sails into Qatar Open final Doha, Jan 10 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands progressed to the men's doubles final of the USD 1,465,260 Qatar Open after registering a straight-game win over second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-U19

Siddhesh Veer to replace Divyansh Joshi in India's U-19 WC squad New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) India U-19 all-rounder Divyansh Joshi has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup following an injury sustained in the first match of the bilateral one-day series against host South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.