Jasprit Bumrah becomes leading wicket-taker in T20Is for India

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game for Men in Blue. Bumrah had 52 wickets under his belt before stepping out on the field for the third T20I against Sri Lanka. The pacer just picked one wicket but it was enough for him to surpass Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin as both the bowlers have 52 wickets to their name.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and wrote: "BOOOM Jasprit Bumrah is now the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for #TeamIndia." Overall, the list is topped by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, who has 106 wickets, followed by former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi with 98 wickets.

India secured a massive 78-run victory in the match and won the three-match T20I series by 2-0 as the first match was abandoned due to rain. (ANI)

