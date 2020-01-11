Left Menu
We dominated the series: Dhawan after victory over Sri Lanka

After winning the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan said they dominated the series while experimenting with different players and batting order.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan. Image Credit: ANI

After winning the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan said they dominated the series while experimenting with different players and batting order. "We dominated the series and if I talk about myself, I had a challenge that I am coming back after an injury and I have to perform. Everyone has different challenges. A lot of players coming in, they have their own challenges," Dhawan said in the post-match press conference.

India secured a massive 78-run victory in the third T20I match against Sri Lanka here on Friday and consequently, won the series by 2-0 as the first match was abandoned due to rain. India, who were asked to bat first, posted a massive 202-run target for Sri Lanka which the visitors failed to chase as they were all out on 123 runs.

Dhawan also played a crucial knock of 52 run to help India post a challenging target. India made three changes in their squad for the third T20I against Sri Lanka and skipper Virat Kohli batted very low in the order.

Dhawan said they can try out new things in these series as the T20 World Cup is approaching. "In these series, we can do the experiment and once we know that this thing is clicking, then we go with this pattern. Number one, two or three we know who is going to come. That is why it important to do the experiment and we can take that risk right now," he said.

"We won the first match and today, as a team, we wanted to bat first because we want to refine ourselves more while batting first and winning more games. That brings confidence and that is why we are consciously doing it," Dhawan added. (ANI)

