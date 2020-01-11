Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Del Potro to miss Australian Open due to knee problems

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 07:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 07:58 IST
Tennis-Del Potro to miss Australian Open due to knee problems

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro will miss the Australian Open later this month because of persistent problems with his injured knee, tournament organisers said on Friday. "Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 as he continues to recover from a knee injury," a short tweet said. "Wishing you all the best with your recovery @delpotrojuan."

The 31-year old, who reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open on two occasions, has been battling problems with his right knee since June last year when he underwent surgery. Although he was ranked in the top 10 a year ago, the 6’6” Argentine has fallen to 120 in the singles rankings after six months out of action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers, Bellinger reportedly reach record arbitration deal

Reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a record-setting 11.5-million deal, multiple news outlets reported. The figure would break the record for highest salary for a...

Tennis-Del Potro to miss Australian Open due to knee problems

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro will miss the Australian Open later this month because of persistent problems with his injured knee, tournament organisers said on Friday. Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from AusOpen 2020 a...

China reports first death from mystery pneumonia outbreak

Shanghai, Jan 11 AFP Health authorities in central China reported Saturday the first death from a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has been blamed on a new strain of virus from the same family as SARS.Out of 41 people diagnosed with the n...

UPDATE 4-Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies - state media

Omans ailing Sultan Qaboos bin Said, one of the Middle Easts longest-serving rulers, died on Friday and the Gulf states high military council called on the ruling family to convene to choose a successor, state media said. Three days of offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020