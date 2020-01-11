Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Steele and Davis shine to share lead in stormy Hawaii

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 11:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 10:43 IST
Golf-Steele and Davis shine to share lead in stormy Hawaii

Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis overcame wet and windy weather to post matching four-under-par 66s to grab a share of the lead at the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday. Both men finished one stroke ahead of nine players, including overnight leader Collin Morikawa, and benefited from going out before conditions in Honolulu deteriorated further in the afternoon.

Of the pair, American Steele had the more adventurous trip around the Waialae Country Club. After a slow back-nine start, the 36-year-old three-time PGA Tour winner caught fire when he sank a 14-foot putt on the par-5 18th for eagle.

He went on to birdie five of his final six holes and if not for a double-bogey toward the end of his round he would have enjoyed sole possession of first place headed into the weekend. The Australian Davis was more consistent, mixing five birdies and a bogey to sit atop the leaderboard with Steele at six-under-par for the tournament.

The 24-year-old's best shot came on the par-four 13th when he coolly rolled in a 26-foot putt for birdie to keep his dreams of a maiden PGA Tour victory alive. Last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Justin Thomas, defending champion Matt Kuchar and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed were among those who missed the cut.

"I mean, played like crap so I deserve to have a weekend off," tournament favorite and world number four Thomas told reporters after rounds of 72 and 71.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Australian firefighters get reprieve ahead of more heat

Bushfire conditions eased in Australia on Saturday after a gruelling night for firefighters, with authorities saying they expect at least a week of milder weather in which to step up defences against the huge blazes still burning. Cooler te...

Stage set for demolition of Marudu flats

Evacuation of people residing around the two illegal apartment complexes here, was completed hours before the demolition of the structures began on Saturday morning. The prohibitory order declared by the Ernakulam District Collector using ...

Huawei exec can be extradited to US, Canada attorney general says

Montreal, Jan 11 AFP Canadas Department of Justice said a Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver could be extradited to the United States, because her offense is a crime in both countries, according to documents released Friday. Huawei chie...

Ten day Karavali Utsav begins in Mangaluru

A 10-day coastal Karnataka festival Karavali Utsav began on Friday. The festival will last till January 19 at Karavali Utsav Ground in Kadri Park at Panambur Beach here.The three-decade-old Karavali Utsav is a festival of Karwar, a coastal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020