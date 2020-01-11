Left Menu
Middleton leads Bucks to milestone win over Kings

  • Reuters
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 12:41 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 12:06 IST
Khris Middleton recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 127-106 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Eric Bledsoe scored 24 points and Donte DiVincenzo added a career-high 18 for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Sterling Brown had 11 points and a season-best 12 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Milwaukee (34-6) achieved the top 40-game start in franchise history, one win better than the 1970-71 team led by Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. De'Aaron Fox registered 19 points, 10 assists and four steals, and Harrison Barnes also scored 19 points for the Kings, who lost to the Bucks for the seventh straight time. Buddy Hield tallied 16 points, Nemanja Bjelica added 12 points and 13 rebounds, Trevor Ariza contributed 11 points and nine rebounds and Harry Giles III had 10 points.'

The Bucks reached the 100-point mark for the 64th straight time, the longest streak since the Dallas Mavericks had a 67-game run from Jan. 15-Dec. 10, 1986. Milwaukee shot 49.5 percent from the field, including 10 of 39 from 3-point range.

The Kings shot 45.8 percent and were 10 of 35 from behind the arc. The Bucks began pulling away when they went on a 20-3 surge in the third quarter. Middleton scored seven points during the run, including two free throws to cap it, making the score 80-66 with 3:15 left in the stanza.

Brown drained a corner 3-pointer to make it 88-70 with 1:18 remaining and Milwaukee settled for a 90-75 advantage entering the fourth quarter. The Kings were within 110-98 after Barnes' basket with 3:10 remaining before the Bucks closed it out. Middleton made two free throws and Pat Connaughton and DiVincenzo slammed home dunks as the Bucks took an 18-point lead with 2:24 remaining.

Earlier, Bledsoe scored 11 first-quarter points as the Bucks led 34-18 after the opening quarter. The Kings recovered to trail by just six on Ariza's dunk with 55.3 seconds left in the half. Milwaukee led 53-44 at the break behind Bledsoe's 17 points.

Giles scored back-to-back baskets to cap Sacramento's 9-0 run in the third quarter to take a 63-60 lead with 6:56 left. The Bucks then put together their game-changing spurt.

