Tendulkar in contention for Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 14:31 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 14:31 IST
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one of the 20 contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award. The moment is titled Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation, a reference to the Indian cricket team's 2011 World Cup triumph.

In his sixth attempt at the World Cup nearly nine years ago, Tendulkar became a part of a victorious team. Carried on the shoulders of the Indian team, Tendulkar made a lap of honour, shedding tears of joy after the victory was sealed in his home city Mumbai.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh, who is a member of the Laureus Academy, described Tendulkar's nomination as a fantastic moment for cricket. "It is fantastic for our sport. It is very hard to get nominated for Laureus. It was a remarkable achievement (2011) and Indian cricket is doing fantastic," Waugh told PTI.

"I remember when we won the Laureus Sports Team of the Year (2002). It was a great moment for Australian cricket." The foundation has launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000–2020 public vote, which gives fans opportunity to choose one of the winners of the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards.

In Berlin on February 17, the 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, celebrate the power of sport in transforming the lives of young people around the world and, through this campaign, award the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment of the last 20 years. The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way.

This campaign shortlists 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world. The Laureus Sporting Moment 2000–2020 public vote will celebrate the transformational power of sport and reinforce Laureus' 20th anniversary message -- 'Sport Unites Us'.

With three knock-out rounds, the top-20 moments will be whittled down to 10 and then five, with the top-five moments going head-to-head, with one moment ultimately crowned the winner of Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020. The voting takes place between January 10 and February 16, with the winner being announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show on February 17 in Berlin.

